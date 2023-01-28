Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 69 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 420.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $253.65 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.39 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $135.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.02.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Amgen from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.57.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

