Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 871 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Lear by 47.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after buying an additional 993,216 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Lear by 412.4% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 770,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,962,000 after buying an additional 619,900 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 6.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,864,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $821,570,000 after buying an additional 401,070 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lear during the second quarter valued at $37,767,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lear by 149.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,277,000 after buying an additional 234,378 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lear

In other news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $2,927,685.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,839.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $2,927,685.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,839.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $783,657.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,970 shares of company stock valued at $5,216,989 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lear Stock Performance

LEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $149.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lear from $138.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.00.

Lear stock opened at $140.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.50. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.67 and a fifty-two week high of $176.80.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.79%.

About Lear

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.