Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $886,000 Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,092,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BTI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.55.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

