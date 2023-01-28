Level Four Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.43. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $33.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 46.11%. Analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.91%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $64,620.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,890.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $5,487,247.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,870 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,018.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 419,601 shares of company stock worth $13,493,768. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRO. Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

