Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 9,554 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 188.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,554 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 4,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 221,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,092,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,086,000 after purchasing an additional 18,519 shares during the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 19,385 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $1,582,979.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,601 shares in the company, valued at $947,337.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $106,429.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,767.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 19,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $1,582,979.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,337.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,737 shares of company stock worth $5,738,675 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CWST. Bank of America lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group raised Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

CWST opened at $79.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.42. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $295.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.