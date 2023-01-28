Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth about $50,802,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 422.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,672,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,996 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,938 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 103.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,260,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 555.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,353,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average is $42.90. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $49.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $604.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $2,306,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,595,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,740,194.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $2,306,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,595,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,740,194.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.88 per share, with a total value of $234,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,299.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.