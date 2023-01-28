Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,091 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First National Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average of $19.15. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

