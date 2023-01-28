Level Four Advisory Services LLC Takes $606,000 Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE BAH opened at $92.73 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $112.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.