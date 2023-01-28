Level Four Advisory Services LLC Takes $606,000 Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.
Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 4.6 %
NYSE BAH opened at $92.73 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $112.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.
Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.