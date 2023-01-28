Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.30 billion-$6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.29 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.30-1.40 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.27.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.14. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $191,808.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,397,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 4,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $70,550.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,617.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $191,808.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,994.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,703 shares of company stock worth $544,215 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,405 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 22,938 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,504 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,413 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 40,299 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 490.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 452,665 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 376,007 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,789 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 16,589 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

