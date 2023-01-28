Lido Staked ETH Price Hits $1,557.48 on Top Exchanges (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $5.43 billion and approximately $35.08 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for about $1,557.48 or 0.06772232 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lido Staked ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.11 or 0.00396103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000122 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,393.53 or 0.27794800 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.11 or 0.00587368 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,998,886 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,996,334.80595083 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,585.51807636 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $14,747,424.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lido Staked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido Staked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.