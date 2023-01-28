Life & Banc Split Corp. (LBS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on February 14th

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

Life & Banc Split Stock Performance

Shares of LBS opened at C$9.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.86. Life & Banc Split has a 52 week low of C$7.00 and a 52 week high of C$11.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.69. The stock has a market cap of C$316.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91.

Get Life & Banc Split alerts:

About Life & Banc Split

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Life & Banc Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across banking and life insurance sector. The fund primarily invests in the stocks of the six largest banks of the country, as well as of life insurance companies, utilizing a split share structure on a low cost basis.

Receive News & Ratings for Life & Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life & Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.