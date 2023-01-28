Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Linde were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 0.5% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 4.2% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Linde by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.69.

Linde Stock Down 1.5 %

Linde stock traded down $4.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $324.70. 1,819,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,749. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $347.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $330.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $159.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.