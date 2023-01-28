Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LON:LTI) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Rating) shot up 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,075 ($13.31) and last traded at GBX 1,075 ($13.31). Approximately 120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 177 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,027.50 ($12.72).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,036.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,048.46. The company has a market capitalization of £2.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lindsell Train Investment Trust

In related news, insider Charles Julian Cazalet acquired 25 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of £997 ($1,234.37) per share, with a total value of £24,925 ($30,859.23). In related news, insider Charles Julian Cazalet acquired 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of £997 ($1,234.37) per share, for a total transaction of £24,925 ($30,859.23). Also, insider Roger Lambert bought 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £103.50 ($128.14) per share, with a total value of £5,175 ($6,407.08).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Company Profile

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

