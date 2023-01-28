Lisk Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.04 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. During the last week, Lisk has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00004204 BTC on major exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $135.58 million and $4.04 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00016961 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004734 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004808 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00009376 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000831 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003824 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001448 BTC.
About Lisk
Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,492,743 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.
Lisk Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.