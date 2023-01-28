Lisk Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.04 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. During the last week, Lisk has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00004204 BTC on major exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $135.58 million and $4.04 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00016961 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000273 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004734 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004808 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00009376 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000831 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001448 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,492,743 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

