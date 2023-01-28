LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 746,200 shares, an increase of 163.7% from the December 31st total of 283,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 392,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
LogicMark Trading Down 7.5 %
LogicMark stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,503,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,420. LogicMark has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $3.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83.
LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter. LogicMark had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a negative net margin of 88.42%.
LogicMark, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.
