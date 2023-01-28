Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) vs. Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Head to Head Review

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) and Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Longview Acquisition Corp. II and Cerus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Longview Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $7.40 million N/A N/A Cerus $130.86 million 4.23 -$54.38 million ($0.22) -14.18

Longview Acquisition Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cerus.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

66.3% of Longview Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Cerus shares are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of Longview Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Cerus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Longview Acquisition Corp. II and Cerus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longview Acquisition Corp. II N/A -65.52% 3.65% Cerus -24.24% -48.32% -17.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Longview Acquisition Corp. II and Cerus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Longview Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Cerus 0 2 1 0 2.33

Cerus has a consensus target price of $4.88, suggesting a potential upside of 56.25%. Given Cerus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cerus is more favorable than Longview Acquisition Corp. II.

Volatility and Risk

Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerus has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cerus beats Longview Acquisition Corp. II on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Longview Acquisition Corp. II

Longview Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare, industrials, consumer, media, technology, and technology services sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion. The company offers INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma, which is designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for Cryoprecipitation that uses its plasma system to produce pathogen reduced cryoprecipitated fibrinogen complex for the treatment and control of bleeding, including massive hemorrhage associated with fibrinogen deficiency, as well as pathogen reduced plasma, cryoprecipitate reduced. It sells platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

