Lookers (LON:LOOK) Earns Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Lookers (LON:LOOK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 125 ($1.55) price objective on the stock.

LON:LOOK opened at GBX 86 ($1.06) on Tuesday. Lookers has a 12-month low of GBX 59.70 ($0.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 101.60 ($1.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £332.56 million and a P/E ratio of 452.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 79.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 77.65.

About Lookers

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and light commercial vehicles; vehicle rental; vehicle funding and management packages, including contract hire, contract purchase, and personal contract; leasing fleet management; and sale and maintenance of vehicles.

