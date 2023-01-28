Loom Network (LOOM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9.89 Million

Loom Network (LOOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Loom Network has a total market cap of $58.29 million and approximately $9.89 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.33 or 0.00396981 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000122 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,410.70 or 0.27865136 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.05 or 0.00587016 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,102,002,698 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

