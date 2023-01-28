Loop Capital Boosts Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $50.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTCH. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.23.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average of $52.24. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.61, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.24. Match Group has a 1-year low of $38.64 and a 1-year high of $121.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,902,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,571,102,000 after buying an additional 692,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after buying an additional 500,418 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,394,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,335,000 after buying an additional 2,868,749 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Match Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,248,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,353,000 after buying an additional 827,025 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,430,000 after purchasing an additional 58,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.