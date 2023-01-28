Loungers (LON:LGRS) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Loungers plc (LON:LGRS – Get Rating) rose 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 220 ($2.72) and last traded at GBX 216 ($2.67). Approximately 61,925 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 57,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210 ($2.60).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Loungers in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Loungers Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £229.88 million and a P/E ratio of 2,472.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 191.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 199.34.

Loungers Company Profile

Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 17, 2022, it operated 195 sites, including 164 Lounges and 31 Cosy Club cafés, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

