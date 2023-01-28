LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Short Interest Down 24.5% in January

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the December 31st total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 943,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on LPLA. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group cut LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $287.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.63.

LPLA stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.17. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $140.65 and a 1 year high of $271.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.92.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.29. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 40.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brent Simonich acquired 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent Simonich purchased 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in LPL Financial by 162.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

