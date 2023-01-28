LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $16.50 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

LYTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of LSI Industries stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $400.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. LSI Industries has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $14.98.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $127.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.89 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LSI Industries will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYTS. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

