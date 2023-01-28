Macatawa Bank Co. (MCBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

Macatawa Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years. Macatawa Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 26.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Macatawa Bank Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCBC opened at $10.42 on Friday. Macatawa Bank has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $11.84. The company has a market cap of $356.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.16.

Institutional Trading of Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank ( NASDAQ:MCBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $24.66 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Macatawa Bank by 332.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 353.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. 40.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macatawa Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

See Also

