MagnetGold Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $163.99 Million (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. MagnetGold has a total market cap of $163.99 million and $3,663.69 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MagnetGold token can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold was first traded on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

