Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th.
Magyar Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ MGYR opened at $12.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.55. The company has a market cap of $89.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Magyar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $13.45.
Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 8.07%.
Magyar Bancorp Company Profile
Magyar Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans and the provision of other financial services.
