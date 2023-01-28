Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th.

Magyar Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ MGYR opened at $12.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.55. The company has a market cap of $89.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Magyar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $13.45.

Get Magyar Bancorp alerts:

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 8.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 76.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 699.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 89,409 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 404,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 93,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans and the provision of other financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.