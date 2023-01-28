Manifold Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $133.07 Million (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, Manifold Finance has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar. One Manifold Finance token can now be bought for approximately $22.37 or 0.00097388 BTC on exchanges. Manifold Finance has a market cap of $133.07 million and $539,278.75 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Manifold Finance Profile

Manifold Finance’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

