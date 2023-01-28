Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHX opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.00.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marchex stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marchex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MCHX Get Rating ) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.32% of Marchex worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

