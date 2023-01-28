Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marcus & Millichap in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of MMI stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average of $36.68. Marcus & Millichap has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $58.33.

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $323.84 million during the quarter.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $46,194.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $327,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marcus & Millichap news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $54,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,415 shares in the company, valued at $268,052.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $46,194.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,185 shares of company stock worth $290,563 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 23.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 3.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 0.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 129,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

