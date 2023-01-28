MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.90-$7.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -. MarineMax also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.90-7.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HZO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.49. The stock had a trading volume of 847,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,818. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average is $34.04. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $50.32. The company has a market cap of $666.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.58.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.27). MarineMax had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $507.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MarineMax will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HZO shares. B. Riley cut their target price on MarineMax from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on MarineMax from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised MarineMax from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on MarineMax from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MarineMax has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MarineMax by 12.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MarineMax by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 62,369 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 479.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 20,518 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

