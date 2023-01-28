MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Raised to $341.00 at Morgan Stanley

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $314.00 to $341.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $321.09.

MarketAxess Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $372.37 on Friday. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $217.44 and a 52-week high of $390.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 0.64.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 34.84%. The business had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 34.2% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,961,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,179,000 after buying an additional 499,907 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in MarketAxess by 7,501.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 348,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,628,000 after purchasing an additional 344,316 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in MarketAxess by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 807,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,690,000 after purchasing an additional 257,850 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in MarketAxess by 405.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 235,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,331,000 after purchasing an additional 188,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Featured Stories

