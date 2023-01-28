Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,208 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.36. The firm has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.56, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.45. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -150.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.54.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

