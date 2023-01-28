Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Trimmed by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $374.03 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $356.50 and its 200-day moving average is $336.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.11.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 360,755 shares of company stock worth $115,472,791. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

