Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Lowered to $414.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $427.00 to $414.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $412.11.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.9 %

MA stock opened at $374.03 on Friday. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $359.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $356.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 360,755 shares of company stock valued at $115,472,791. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 174,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,548,000 after buying an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 747.1% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Articles

