MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 194,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 116,771 shares.The stock last traded at $28.39 and had previously closed at $29.38.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $494.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.73.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 68.92% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $169.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,162,000 after acquiring an additional 390,188 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after buying an additional 130,333 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 890.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 108,909 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 372,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 105,300 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

