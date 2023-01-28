Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Plans $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th.

Matson has increased its dividend by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Matson has a dividend payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Matson to earn $7.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Matson Stock Performance

NYSE:MATX traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,429. Matson has a fifty-two week low of $58.06 and a fifty-two week high of $125.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.80 and its 200-day moving average is $70.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Matson had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 68.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Matson will post 27.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total value of $523,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,614,787.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Matson news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $136,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,495.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total value of $523,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,614,787.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,832 shares of company stock worth $830,845. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Matson by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MATX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Matson from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

