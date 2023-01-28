M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Earns Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($2.85) target price on the stock.

M&C Saatchi Stock Up 2.4 %

SAA opened at GBX 169 ($2.09) on Tuesday. M&C Saatchi has a fifty-two week low of GBX 127.20 ($1.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 227 ($2.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of £206.61 million and a P/E ratio of 3,380.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 152.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 149.33.

Insider Transactions at M&C Saatchi

In other news, insider Lisa Jane Gordon bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £70,000 ($86,665.84).

M&C Saatchi Company Profile

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. It offers its services in the areas of media and performance, advertising and CRM, sponsorship, branding, and global and social issues. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

