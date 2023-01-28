Mdex (MDX) Achieves Market Cap of $84.75 Million

Mdex (MDX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last week, Mdex has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. Mdex has a market capitalization of $84.75 million and $3.75 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0897 or 0.00000390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mdex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.33 or 0.00396981 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000122 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,410.70 or 0.27865136 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.05 or 0.00587016 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,857,005 tokens. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.