Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 277.2% from the December 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDIBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from €9.00 ($9.78) to €9.60 ($10.43) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from €8.20 ($8.91) to €9.00 ($9.78) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Stock Performance

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.74. 4,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,628. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $12.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.93.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Company Profile

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

