Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 322.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,554,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $286,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,530 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,877,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,918,000. Amundi increased its position in Medtronic by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,894,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medtronic Trading Up 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

NYSE MDT opened at $82.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

