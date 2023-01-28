MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.59

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.59 and traded as high as C$20.80. MEG Energy shares last traded at C$20.69, with a volume of 3,274,591 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MEG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.44.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.06. The company has a market cap of C$6.48 billion and a PE ratio of 7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.63.

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C($0.39). The company had revenue of C$1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.42 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that MEG Energy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

