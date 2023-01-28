Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.238 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Methanex Trading Up 2.3 %

MX stock opened at C$61.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$53.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.21. Methanex has a 52-week low of C$39.00 and a 52-week high of C$71.63. The firm has a market cap of C$4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.76.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Methanex will post 4.4299996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Priscilla Fuchslocher sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.46, for a total value of C$165,726.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$601,959.60.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

