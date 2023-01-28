MetisDAO Trading Up 42.1% Over Last 7 Days (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $138.80 million and $9.90 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for $31.34 or 0.00135459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 42.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00011074 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00050260 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00029988 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000205 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00017940 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004298 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00217843 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000122 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002819 BTC.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,429,328 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,429,327.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 28.23745081 USD and is down -2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $8,276,936.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.