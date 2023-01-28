Metrics Master Income Trust Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:MXT)

Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, January 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

Metrics Master Income Trust Price Performance

About Metrics Master Income Trust

(Get Rating)

Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.

