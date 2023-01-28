Metro (ETR:B4B3) Trading Up 1.2%

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €8.85 ($9.62) and last traded at €8.70 ($9.46). 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.60 ($9.35).

B4B3 has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €8.10 ($8.80) price objective on Metro in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($9.24) price target on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($9.78) price objective on shares of Metro in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.00 ($5.43) target price on Metro in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €8.83 ($9.60) target price on Metro in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is €8.36 and its 200-day moving average is €7.87. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 million and a PE ratio of -27.97.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

