MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 826,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,911 shares during the period. MGP Ingredients comprises approximately 1.7% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 3.76% of MGP Ingredients worth $87,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $91.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $125.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.83.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $201.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.33 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MGP Ingredients from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,500 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $361,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,295,512 shares in the company, valued at $237,332,985.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,941 shares of company stock worth $409,691 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

