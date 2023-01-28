MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.243 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

MidWestOne Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. MidWestOne Financial Group has a payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $35.58. The company has a market capitalization of $482.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.60.

Insider Activity

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $58.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.00 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Research analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles N. Reeves bought 24,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.47 per share, with a total value of $856,855.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,855.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, CEO Charles N. Reeves acquired 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $89,767.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $979,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles N. Reeves acquired 24,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.47 per share, with a total value of $856,855.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,855.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $997,757. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MidWestOne Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 170.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 61.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

