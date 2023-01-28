Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.20

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and traded as high as $2.60. Mill City Ventures III shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 8,657 shares trading hands.

Mill City Ventures III Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10.

Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Mill City Ventures III had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mill City Ventures III

About Mill City Ventures III

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mill City Ventures III stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. ( OTCMKTS:MCVT Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Mill City Ventures III at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Mill City Ventures III Ltd. is an development-stage company, which engages in the investing in or lending to private and small-capitalization public companies and making managerial assistance available to such companies. Its investments include stock of or membership interests (typically referred to as units) in private companies, small-cap public company stocks, and promissory notes.

