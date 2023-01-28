Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.20

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and traded as high as $2.60. Mill City Ventures III shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 8,657 shares trading hands.
Mill City Ventures III Stock Down 0.5 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10.
Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Mill City Ventures III had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mill City Ventures III
About Mill City Ventures III
Mill City Ventures III Ltd. is an development-stage company, which engages in the investing in or lending to private and small-capitalization public companies and making managerial assistance available to such companies. Its investments include stock of or membership interests (typically referred to as units) in private companies, small-cap public company stocks, and promissory notes.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mill City Ventures III (MCVT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Mill City Ventures III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mill City Ventures III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.