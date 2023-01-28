Mina (MINA) Price Tops $0.64 on Exchanges

Mina (MINA) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last week, Mina has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00002791 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $527.08 million and $23.89 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.61 or 0.00398060 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000122 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,430.69 or 0.27940884 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.41 or 0.00588346 BTC.

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 820,756,602 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 820,151,056.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.66982458 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $38,211,747.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

