Mina Price Hits $0.64 on Major Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. In the last week, Mina has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $524.52 million and approximately $29.56 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00002781 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Mina

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 820,535,071 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 820,151,056.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.66982458 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $38,211,747.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

