MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Short Interest Update

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MIND C.T.I. Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MNDO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.29. 9,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,362. MIND C.T.I. has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $3.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $46.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.78.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 24.86%.

Institutional Trading of MIND C.T.I.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MIND C.T.I. stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MIND C.T.I. Ltd ( NASDAQ:MNDO Get Rating ) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of MIND C.T.I. worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded MIND C.T.I. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and implementation of real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions for various types of communication providers. It operates through Billing and Related Services, and Messaging segments. The company was founded by Monica Iancu on April 6, 1995 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

